The Co-Author of Lean In Goes Beyond That Mantra When it Comes to the Comedy Industry.

Breaking Up Comedy’s Boys Club
Nell Scovell, the co-author of Lean In, has a simple solution for getting more women into writers’ rooms, and it rhymes with “conclusion glider.”
On The Gist, our attempt to track the new scoops that affected the Mueller investigation.
We’re not playing “Is That Bulls--t” on the show today, but if we were, comedy writer Nell Scovell would probably say, “Yes.” Yes, the dearth of women in late-night writers’ rooms is bulls--t. Yes, men’s explanations are bulls--t. And, yes, sometimes women themselves willingly succumb to the bulls--t because, as Scovell says, “Look, this s--t is deep.” Her new book is Just the Funny Parts.
In the Spiel, denigrating the top 80 books sold on Amazon.
