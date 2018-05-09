 CIA chronicler Tim Weiner on Gina Haspel’s testimony.

Gina Haspel’s Confirmation Hearing Would Have Been Very Different Had McCain Been Present

May 9 2018 8:09 PM

Some Interrogation

Here are the questions Gina Haspel didn’t answer at her confirmation hearing to lead the CIA.

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel leaves after the open session of her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday in Washington.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 989 of Slate’s The Gist:

On today’s Gist, Michael Cohen has weaved a tangled web, but the mere fact that it’s confusing doesn’t mean we can assume he’s a criminal.

Tim Weiner wrote the definitive book on the CIA in 2008 with his Legacy of Ashes. Today, he helps decipher the Senate confirmation testimony of Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to be the next CIA director. Why is the CIA rooting for Haspel? How did she dodge questions about the agency’s torture program? Would the hearing have gone differently if Sen. John McCain had been present?

In the Spiel, why Gina Haspel should not be confirmed.

