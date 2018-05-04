 Chris Molanphy runs through the top Billboard hits of 1991.

Guess Which Chart-Topping Music Videos Were Censored in 1991

May 4 2018 8:03 PM

The Dangerous Hits of 1991

Prepare the fainting couch. It was a big year for racy music videos.

Getty-resized-Michael-Jackson-Dangerous-World-Tour-1992
Michael Jackson performs during the Dangerous World Tour in Paris on Sept. 13, 1992.

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, a movie pitch: Kushner family racket.

Returning champion Chris Molanphy takes us back to 1991 and its chart toppers: Mariah Carey's explosive debut, the Swedish group that topped the charts for a fourth time (it wasn't ABBA!), and the Michael Jackson and Madonna music videos that had censors flustered. Molanphy is the host of Slate’s Hit Parade.

In the Spiel, the best movie lines of all time.

