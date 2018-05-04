Guess Which Chart-Topping Music Videos Were Censored in 1991

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 986 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, a movie pitch: Kushner family racket.

Returning champion Chris Molanphy takes us back to 1991 and its chart toppers: Mariah Carey's explosive debut, the Swedish group that topped the charts for a fourth time (it wasn't ABBA!), and the Michael Jackson and Madonna music videos that had censors flustered. Molanphy is the host of Slate’s Hit Parade.

In the Spiel, the best movie lines of all time.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.