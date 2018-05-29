Pissy-Pants Challenge, Space Olympics, and Other Ideas The Chris Gethard Show Couldn’t Use

Chris Gethard Can’t Fake It
The impresario of The Chris Gethard Show explains his philosophy of entertainment: Be a little more real.
Listen to Episode 1002 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On Tuesday’s Gist, Roseanne gets run out on a rail.
Comedian Chris Gethard reflects on how things have changed for his madcap live show, starting from its days on a public access channel to its current home on TruTV. “It’s more a TV show than it’s ever been, the larger platforms that we get to,” says Gethard. “But … it’s me, it’s really me and I’m letting my guard down.” The season finale of The Chris Gethard Show airs Tuesday on TruTV.
In the Spiel, assessing the damage done to a famous Russian painting.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist