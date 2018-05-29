 Chris Gethard explains his philosophy of entertainment.

Pissy-Pants Challenge, Space Olympics, and Other Ideas The Chris Gethard Show Couldn’t Use

May 29 2018 8:00 PM

Chris Gethard Can’t Fake It

The impresario of The Chris Gethard Show explains his philosophy of entertainment: Be a little more real.

Chris Gethard at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27 in California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 1002 of Slate's The Gist:

On Tuesday’s Gist, Roseanne gets run out on a rail.

Comedian Chris Gethard reflects on how things have changed for his madcap live show, starting from its days on a public access channel to its current home on TruTV. “It’s more a TV show than it’s ever been, the larger platforms that we get to,” says Gethard. “But … it’s me, it’s really me and I’m letting my guard down.” The season finale of The Chris Gethard Show airs Tuesday on TruTV.

In the Spiel, assessing the damage done to a famous Russian painting.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.