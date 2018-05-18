 Can Becky Hammon become the first female head coach in the NBA?

May 18 2018 9:57 AM

Becky Hammon’s Next Big Shot

A woman almost became president, but a woman hasn’t yet become a head coach in the NBA.

Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 21, 2016, in Phoenix.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On today’s Gist, the Alex, Inc. drinking game you can play with the whole family.

Becky Hammon is an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and is a leading candidate to become the first female head coach in the NBA. Hammon got passed over this week by the Milwaukee Bucks, but Ringer staff writer Shea Serrano and New Yorker contributor Louisa Thomas talk about why Hammon is still expected to break the NBA’s glass ceiling.

In the Spiel, today’s off-the-cuff remarks from the president.

