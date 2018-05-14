 Are face gyms nonsense?

Lift Those Cheeks! Tug That Mug! We’ll Look Younger Without Drugs!

Slate
The Gist
May 14 2018

Does Your Face Need a Workout?

I’m not raising my eyebrows maniacally, I’m *exercising.*

180514-thegist-stoneface
A face of stone.

Tim Green/Flickr

Listen to Episode 992 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On today’s Gist, is Sen. John McCain really the greatest political leader of all time?

Have you heard of face gyms? Beauty gurus are rushing to recommend exercises for the forehead, chin, and cheeks to look younger and healthier. Our expert bullshitologist Maria Konnikova is here to scrutinize the case for facial toning. Konnikova is a contributor to the New Yorker and the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, Salena Zito’s populist divining rod.

