 The New York Times’ Rukmini Callimachi talks about ISIS, extremism, and her new podcast, Caliphate.

We Talk About ISIS Like It’s the Last Terrorist Group There Will Ever Be. It’s Not.

April 27 2018 7:15 PM

ISIS Isn’t Done With

And once it is, terrorism itself won’t be solved.

A member of the Iraqi forces holds an upside down ISIS flag in the northern Iraqi town of Sharqat on Sept. 22, after ousting the jihadists from the town.

Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, when your sympathy for the poor goes beyond platitudes, Paul Ryan fires you.

In the interview, the New York Times’ Rukmini Callimachi has a new podcast. Caliphate lays out how she knows what she knows about ISIS. Through her reporting in Iraq, she’s learned how the group endeared itself to locals with services as simple as garbage collection. And though the would-be Islamic State has fallen, the extremists behind it persist as an insurgency.

