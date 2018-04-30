If You Wanted a Tea Party, Why Did You Book Michelle Wolf?

A Wolf in Wolf’s Clothing
Michelle Wolf scandalized the White House Correspondents’ Dinner by doing her job.
On today’s Gist, President Trump’s Nobel in the making.
There is no market quite like the boomers—that was true when they were young, and it remains true as they enter their 60s and 70s. So how do you market to the olds? The answer lies in a few busted bits of conventional wisdom, the millennial lifestyle, and probably your mom’s iPad. Joseph F. Coughlin explains it all in his book, The Longevity Economy: Unlocking the World’s Fastest-Growing, Most Misunderstood Market.
In the Spiel, what happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?
