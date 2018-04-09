Mark Zuckerberg Isn’t As Bumbling As People Like to Think

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On The Gist, president Trump just doesn’t have the ambition to tackle a problem like Syria.

It’s a critical week for Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg has two dates with Congress, where he’ll be answering questions on the company’s loss of millions of its users’ data to Cambridge Analytica. Slate writer April Glaser tells us what to expect ahead of the hearings.

In the Spiel, the least the Trump circus can do is give us some decent TV.

