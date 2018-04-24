 Science suggests a positive dynamic within heterosexual couples where the man isn’t quite as attractive as the woman.

Let’s Rate Prince William’s Hotness. For Science!

Let's Rate Prince William's Hotness. For Science!

April 24 2018 7:25 PM

The Plain Prince

The duke of Cambridge isn’t quite as good-looking as his spouse. Here’s what science has to say about that.

Getty-resized-Prince-William-royals-Kate-Middleton
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their newborn son on Monday in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 978 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
In the Spiel, is third-time dad Prince William ugly? We ask the question, for science!

