Let’s Rate Prince William’s Hotness. For Science!

On Tuesday’s Gist, Donald Trump’s win has inspired a whole bunch of down-ballot Republicans, and boy, are they lame.

What is retroactive classification, and is it going to get former FBI Director James Comey in trouble? Bradley P. Moss specializes in litigation related to security clearance law. He explains why Comey may need to worry about prosecution for leaking government secrets. Moss is the deputy executive director of the James Madison Project to promote government accountability and reduction of secrecy.

In the Spiel, is third-time dad Prince William ugly? We ask the question, for science!

