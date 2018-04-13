 Russia’s denialism over Syrian war crimes and the Skripal affair is ridiculous.

Russia’s Denialism Over Syrian War Crimes Is Downright Shameful

April 13 2018 9:16 PM

Chemistry No More

Getty-resized-Putin-Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday.

Sergei Ilnitsky/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 971 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails

Advertisement

On The Gist, have you heard? Chemistry has been debunked. Thank Russia.

Ed Helms is best known for comedic roles—see Andy Bernard on The Office. But in the drama Chappaquiddick, Helms plays Joseph Gargan, the cousin and lawyer of Sen. Ted Kennedy. Gargan found himself in Kennedy’s inner circle as the young senator came under scrutiny for his role in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne.

In the Spiel, pervs are making news again. Plus: say hello to a new Lobstar of the Antentwig.

