 Ronan Farrow on the State Department, President Trump, and the power of Mike Pompeo.

Ronan Farrow on the Hollowing of America’s State Department

Ronan Farrow on the Hollowing of America's State Department

April 23 2018 9:18 PM

The State of State

Ronan Farrow on the slow demise of American diplomacy.

Ronan Farrow

On The Gist, Sen. Bob Corker’s definition of a “gotcha question” is a bad sign for public discourse these days.

Before his Pulitzer Prize–winning investigation into the rampant sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Ronan Farrow worked in the State Department. His new book, War on Peace, documents the department’s loss of personnel and prestige under every recent president—especially the current one.

In the Spiel, banning high-capacity magazines would save lives. The foiled shooting in Nashville just proved it.

