President Trump’s Rant on Fox & Friends Must Have Whet Robert Mueller’s Appetite

On Thursday’s Gist, EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s behavior is too plainly unethical to sweep under the rug.

What does a Malaysian party boy have to do with President Trump’s potential breach of the Emoluments Clause? Reveal’s Amy Walters and WAMU’s Patrick Madden can explain everything in their story for Reveal, “Check into Trump’s Washington Hotel.”

In the Spiel, how about that batshit crazy rant courtesy of our president on Thursday morning?

