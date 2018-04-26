 President Donald Trump was on the phone with Fox & Friends. It was a disaster.

President Trump’s Rant on Fox & Friends Must Have Whet Robert Mueller’s Appetite

April 26 2018 9:40 PM

Old Man Donald

… had a rant.

resized-Getty-Donald-Trump-shouting
President Donald Trump shouts to reporters while departing the White House for Camp David on Sept. 8.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 980 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On Thursday’s Gist, EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s behavior is too plainly unethical to sweep under the rug.

What does a Malaysian party boy have to do with President Trump’s potential breach of the Emoluments Clause? Reveal’s Amy Walters and WAMU’s Patrick Madden can explain everything in their story for Reveal, “Check into Trump’s Washington Hotel.”

In the Spiel, how about that batshit crazy rant courtesy of our president on Thursday morning?  

