 Michael Cohen is handling it.

Can We Stop Calling Michael Cohen a Fixer?

Can We Stop Calling Michael Cohen a Fixer?

April 17 2018 7:45 PM

The Taint Team Cometh

The cover-up is worse than the crime when you put Michael Cohen in charge of the cover-up.

Michael Cohen exits the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York on Monday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 973 of Slate’s The Gist:

On Tuesday’s Gist, that old Watergate maxim, “the cover-up is worse than the crime,” should be revised to recognize the Michael Cohen effect.

Plus, we take a closer look at the vertical merger of AT&T and Time Warner, and why the Justice Department has sued to stop it. Wall Street Journal reporter Brent Kendall walks us through the case so far.

And in the Spiel, who is the “famous Houston sketch artist” drawn into the Stormy Daniels affair?

