Can We Stop Calling Michael Cohen a Fixer?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Tuesday’s Gist, that old Watergate maxim, “the cover-up is worse than the crime,” should be revised to recognize the Michael Cohen effect.

Plus, we take a closer look at the vertical merger of AT&T and Time Warner, and why the Justice Department has sued to stop it. Wall Street Journal reporter Brent Kendall walks us through the case so far.

And in the Spiel, who is the “famous Houston sketch artist” drawn into the Stormy Daniels affair?

