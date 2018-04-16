 James Comey’s ego trip, on The Gist.

Can You Imagine a World in Which Comey Didn’t Get Dragged Down Into the Mud?

April 16 2018 9:31 PM

James Comey’s Ego Trip

In defense of the former FBI director.

Former FBI Director James Comey on June 8 in Washington.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 972 of Slate’s The Gist:

On Monday’s Gist, we’re counting Pulitzers and powering up.

Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms sort power into two categories: old and new. Old power is like Congress: top-down, official. New power is like Facebook: decentralized, crowd-sourced. What is the best way to meld both kinds of influence to improve our lives? Heimans and Timms have the beginnings of an answer. They’re the authors of New Power: How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World – and How to Make It Work for You.

In the Spiel, James Comey does seem ego-driven. That’s not always a bad thing.

