Andrew Cuomo Is Not Winning Any Voters in the Pun Belt

On today’s show, we don’t need a whole shadow Cabinet—we just need a shadow Trump.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu is back—and this time, he brought his brother. Hari came to comedy after working as a community activist, but his younger brother, Ashok, was a bit more wayward. On The Gist, Ashok recounts his life as a subway vagabond in New York City. Hari and Ashok’s new podcast is called Kondabolu Brothers.

In the Spiel, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alarming lack of pun-sense.

