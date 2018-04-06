 Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disappointing wordplay.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not Winning Any Voters in the Pun Belt

April 6 2018 8:00 PM

Andrew Cuomo’s Pun Problem

Does New York’s governor know what puns are?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters on March 24 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 966 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On today’s show, we don’t need a whole shadow Cabinet—we just need a shadow Trump.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu is back—and this time, he brought his brother. Hari came to comedy after working as a community activist, but his younger brother, Ashok, was a bit more wayward. On The Gist, Ashok recounts his life as a subway vagabond in New York City. Hari and Ashok’s new podcast is called Kondabolu Brothers.

In the Spiel, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alarming lack of pun-sense.

