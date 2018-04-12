 Donald Trump can’t keep track of his past statements, and that means he lies a lot.

The President’s Saber Rattling Over Syria Is Classic Trump

April 12 2018 7:39 PM

“I Never Said That”

Except you did, Mr. President.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House in Washington on Thursday.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 970 of Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, Zuckerberg’s hearings got crowded out by bigger news. Too bad.

Facts are facts, even in the greatly polarized year that is 2018. Holmes Lybrand writes the Weekly Standard’s “Fact Check” series, and even though it isn’t all about Trump’s latest tweets and utterances, it sometimes gets readers angry.

In the Spiel, the president’s saber rattling over Syria is classic Trump: The man lies about his past statements.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.