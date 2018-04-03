 Did former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin get the boot for tepid praise of President Trump?

Did Trump Fire the VA Secretary for Not Showering Him With Praise?

Did Trump Fire the VA Secretary for Not Showering Him With Praise?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
April 3 2018 7:57 PM

Shulkin Be Sulkin’

David Shulkin got high marks from most fair-minded government watchdogs. Maybe that’s why he was fired.

180403-thegist-shulkin
President Donald Trump talks to former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin on Aug. 12 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 963 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On Tuesday’s Gist, an ode to the end of March Madness.

Plus, Maria Konnikova returns to play our favorite game. Are parabens really bad for you? Konnikova is a contributing writer to the New Yorker and author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, why David Shulkin got the boot.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.