Did Trump Fire the VA Secretary for Not Showering Him With Praise?

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday’s Gist, an ode to the end of March Madness.

Plus, Maria Konnikova returns to play our favorite game. Are parabens really bad for you? Konnikova is a contributing writer to the New Yorker and author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, why David Shulkin got the boot.

