Book Tours Are Fun and All, but James Comey Still Has Some Reflecting to Do

On The Gist, if Chuck Schumer gets his way with decriminalizing marijuana, we can finally say goodbye to the lowest-hanging fruit: pot jokes.

Crooked Media founder Jon Lovett finds the James Comey book deeply frustrating—to read, to hear about, to contemplate. “But, you know,” says Lovett, “I’m a political self-harmer so I have downloaded the audiobook.” He explains the logical fallacy at the heart of one of Comey’s most frequent recitations and does a little free campaign consulting. Listen to his shows, Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It.

In the Spiel, let’s draw a lesson from Meghan McCain’s faux pas (and real props) regarding J. Edgar Hoover.

