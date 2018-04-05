Are Kevin Williamson’s Thoughts Dangerous?

Kevin Williamson Dies by the Sword
The Atlantic’s hired-then-fired conservative writer fancies himself a provocateur. He provoked his way out of a job.
Listen to Episode 965 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On today’s Gist, London’s enviable crime wave.
Plus, what will we think of the Obama presidency in 50 years? Julian Zelizer set out to get really smart people to “take a first cut” at the Obama legacy on an array of issues. One person from his brain trust is Peniel Joseph, who surveys the Obama administration’s work on criminal justice. Their book is The Presidency of Barack Obama: A First Historical Assessment.
In the Spiel, why Mike rejects both tribes’ arguments on the Atlantic’s firing of conservative writer Kevin Williamson.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist