 Charles C. W. Cooke says repealing the Second Amendment is a losing argument.

Why We Shouldn’t Repeal the Second Amendment

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
April 2 2018 8:02 PM

Clinging to Guns Is Our Religion

Repealing gun rights isn’t just a losing argument, it’s a doomed strategy.

180402-thegist-guncabinet
A gun cabinet.

Mitch Barrie/Flickr

gist_dailyemails
On Monday’s Gist, the White House press corps needs a break. And guest host Mary Wilson knows who should take their place in the interim.

Plus, NationalReview.com editor Charles C. W. Cooke explains why he thinks repealing the Second Amendment would be such a losing proposition for gun control advocates.

And in the Spiel, Slate’s Osita Nwanevu says the media doesn’t have a liberal bias problem.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.