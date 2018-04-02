Why We Shouldn’t Repeal the Second Amendment

Listen to Episode 962 of Slate’s The Gist:

On Monday’s Gist, the White House press corps needs a break. And guest host Mary Wilson knows who should take their place in the interim.

Plus, NationalReview.com editor Charles C. W. Cooke explains why he thinks repealing the Second Amendment would be such a losing proposition for gun control advocates.

And in the Spiel, Slate’s Osita Nwanevu says the media doesn’t have a liberal bias problem.

