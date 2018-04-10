 Brooke Gladstone talks about Facebook, her graphic novel, and regulating the social media giant.

Let's Not Screw Up Our Chance to Rein In Social Media

Let’s Not Screw Up Our Chance to Rein In Social Media

April 10 2018

It’s Regulation Time

Democracy hijacked, data leaked, brains rewired—we’d be stupid not to rein in Facebook and its peers.

Getty-resized-Facebook-Mark-Zuckerburg-protest
One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the Capitol in Washington on Thursday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 968 of Slate's The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, beware the rise of the despot’s son-in-law.

In the interview, media scrutinizer Brooke Gladstone wrote a graphic novel about the “Influencing Machines” that we often blame modernity’s problems on. Facebook is the latest of these, but this time, it’s less scapegoat and more actual problem to be reckoned with. Gladstone’s book, illustrated by Josh Neufeld, is The Influencing Machine: Brooke Gladstone on the Media.

In the Spiel—attorney-client privilege, dead? No it taint!

