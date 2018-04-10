Let’s Not Screw Up Our Chance to Rein In Social Media

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, beware the rise of the despot’s son-in-law.

In the interview, media scrutinizer Brooke Gladstone wrote a graphic novel about the “Influencing Machines” that we often blame modernity’s problems on. Facebook is the latest of these, but this time, it’s less scapegoat and more actual problem to be reckoned with. Gladstone’s book, illustrated by Josh Neufeld, is The Influencing Machine: Brooke Gladstone on the Media.

In the Spiel—attorney-client privilege, dead? No it taint!

