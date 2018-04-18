The Many Barbs of Barbara Bush

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 974 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On today’s Gist, don’t all these senators know the depths of CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s patriotism?

Plus, why are chemical weapons useful to Bashar al-Assad? “They’re really weapons of terror,” explains Aaron Stein, co-host of the Arms Control Wonk podcast. Stein is the author of Turkey’s New Foreign Policy.

And filmmakers Tony Gilroy and Brad Anderson tell us what it was like filming their latest movie, Beirut, during a particularly long and hot Ramadan.

In the Spiel, a few more words about the late Barbara Bush.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.