 Barbara Bush could be vicious.

The Many Barbs of Barbara Bush

April 18 2018 9:36 PM

A Fuller Obituary for Barbara Bush

She was fierce and loyal but also kind of mean.

Former first lady Barbara Bush on Dec. 12, 2003 in Washington.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On today’s Gist, don’t all these senators know the depths of CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s patriotism?

Plus, why are chemical weapons useful to Bashar al-Assad? “They’re really weapons of terror,” explains Aaron Stein, co-host of the Arms Control Wonk podcast. Stein is the author of Turkey’s New Foreign Policy.

And filmmakers Tony Gilroy and Brad Anderson tell us what it was like filming their latest movie, Beirut, during a particularly long and hot Ramadan.

In the Spiel, a few more words about the late Barbara Bush.

