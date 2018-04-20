Why the Raids on Trump’s Personal Lawyer Get Us Closer to the Truth About Trump’s Dirty Business

The Zen of Cohen
The raid of Michael Cohen’s office marks the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency, says Adam Davidson.
On today’s Gist, the retroactively classified memos of James Comey.
New Yorker writer Adam Davidson says the raids on Michael Cohen’s offices signal the beginning of the end for the Trump presidency. Here’s why: Cohen is the key to learning about Trump’s personal peccadillos as well the international expansion of the Trump Organization, which Davidson says should be “ridiculously rich hunting ground” for prosecutors. He also thinks we’re about to learn a lot more about Trump’s sex life.
In the Spiel, we insult our friends: When podcasts root out artifice, starting with the edifice.
