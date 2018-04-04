The YouTube Shooting Shows Why We Should Ban the AR-15

Oh Good, It Was Just a Handgun
We’re lucky the YouTube shooter didn’t have an AR-15.
Listen to Episode 964 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On today’s Gist, why the YouTube shooter’s use of a handgun doesn’t take anything away from arguments to outlaw the AR-15.
Plus, Radley Balko tells the story of two men who put innocent Mississippians behind bars using junk science and pseudo-expert testimony. Balko is the co-author, along with Tucker Carrington, of The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist: A True Story of Injustice in the American South.
In the Spiel, why the Roseanne reboot isn’t harmful pop culture.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist