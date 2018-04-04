 A more powerful gun would have led to a higher death toll in San Bruno.

The YouTube Shooting Shows Why We Should Ban the AR-15

The YouTube Shooting Shows Why We Should Ban the AR-15

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
April 4 2018 7:59 PM

Oh Good, It Was Just a Handgun

We’re lucky the YouTube shooter didn’t have an AR-15.

180404-thegist-youtube
Police officers stand by in front of the YouTube headquarters on Tuesday in San Bruno, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 964 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On today’s Gist, why the YouTube shooter’s use of a handgun doesn’t take anything away from arguments to outlaw the AR-15.

Plus, Radley Balko tells the story of two men who put innocent Mississippians behind bars using junk science and pseudo-expert testimony. Balko is the co-author, along with Tucker Carrington, of The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist: A True Story of Injustice in the American South.

In the Spiel, why the Roseanne reboot isn’t harmful pop culture.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.