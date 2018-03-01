What’s the Shelf Life of Trump’s Latest Comments on Gun Control?

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Today on The Gist, a unified theory of Donald Trump.

Plus, Trump dragged his fellow Republicans and made his Democrats grin like Cheshire cats at the televised meeting on gun control. What are the chances that the White House lets Trump’s comments stand? Mike talks to Slate politics writer Jim Newell.

In the Spiel, the president has a lot of retrograde ideas that suit him. Here’s one that doesn’t: steel tariffs.

