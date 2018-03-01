What’s the Shelf Life of Trump’s Latest Comments on Gun Control?

 What is the shelf life of Trump’s latest gun control comments?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 1 2018 7:19 PM

Watching for a Backtrack

Trump’s concessions on immigration didn’t last a week. Will White House staff swoop in to revise his comments on guns, too?

180301-thegist-trump
President Donald Trump at the White House March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 940 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Today on The Gist, a unified theory of Donald Trump.

Plus, Trump dragged his fellow Republicans and made his Democrats grin like Cheshire cats at the televised meeting on gun control. What are the chances that the White House lets Trump’s comments stand? Mike talks to Slate politics writer Jim Newell.

In the Spiel, the president has a lot of retrograde ideas that suit him. Here’s one that doesn’t: steel tariffs.

