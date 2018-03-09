 What can we expect from a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un?

Donald Trump Is Easy to Flatter. So What Could North Korea Get Out of Him?

March 9 2018 8:14 PM

North Korea Is Setting the Table    

And we should be worried that president Trump will have a seat and be himself.

Gist-resized-Trump-Kim-Jong-un-North-Korea
A South Korean soldier walks past a TV screen showing pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a railway station in Seoul on Friday.

Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 946 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, if sitting down with North Korea wasn’t a good idea for past U.S. presidents, how is it a good idea for our current one?    

In the interview, Slate’s Fred Kaplan and former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson are both cautiously optimistic about upcoming negotiations between Trump and Kim Jong-un.

In the Spiel, some miscellaneous (positive!) news.

