Donald Trump Is Easy to Flatter. So What Could North Korea Get Out of Him?

On The Gist, if sitting down with North Korea wasn’t a good idea for past U.S. presidents, how is it a good idea for our current one?

In the interview, Slate’s Fred Kaplan and former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson are both cautiously optimistic about upcoming negotiations between Trump and Kim Jong-un.

In the Spiel, some miscellaneous (positive!) news.

