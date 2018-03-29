No, Opinion Writers Who Screw Up Shouldn’t Be Forever Sworn to Silence

almir1968/Thinkstock

On The Gist, the Department of Energy has a chief creative officer? Let’s roll with it.

In the interview, upstanding Pennsylvanian Amanda Holt updates us on the state’s new congressional district lines.

In the Spiel, some hyperlinks are all hype, especially when it comes to censoring conservative opinion writers.

