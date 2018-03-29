 The Atlantic is hiring Kevin Williamson. This is a case for the First Amendment!

No, Opinion Writers Who Screw Up Shouldn’t Be Forever Sworn to Silence

No, Opinion Writers Who Screw Up Shouldn’t Be Forever Sworn to Silence

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 29 2018 10:36 PM

Let the Right Speak

Magazines and newspapers are going to hire conservative columnists. That’s not a problem.

resized-ThinkStock-newspapers
A stack of newspapers.

almir1968/Thinkstock

Listen to Episode 960 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, the Department of Energy has a chief creative officer? Let’s roll with it.

In the interview, upstanding Pennsylvanian Amanda Holt updates us on the state’s new congressional district lines.

In the Spiel, some hyperlinks are all hype, especially when it comes to censoring conservative opinion writers.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.