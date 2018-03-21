What Does Stormy Daniels Know About Trump That We Don’t Already?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On The Gist, even if we get a law to make Robert Mueller unfireable, President Trump could trample all over it.

In the interview, sports journalist Mary Pilon tells the story of Olympic sailor Kevin Hall’s struggle with the Truman Show delusion (where someone believes he or she is the focus of a reality TV program). Pilon’s new book is The Kevin Show: An Olympic Athlete’s Battle With Mental Illness.

In the Spiel, Stormy Daniels might win the right to talk. But can her story trouble Trump’s presidency, or would it just be tabloid fodder?

