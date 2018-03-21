 Stormy Daniels could beat her nondisclosure agreement, but her story might not trouble president Trump much.

What Does Stormy Daniels Know About Trump That We Don’t Already?

March 21 2018 8:05 PM

This Storm Ain’t Brewing

Even if the courts let Stormy Daniels speak out, what could she say about Trump that we don’t already know?

72986012EM117_The_AVN_Award
Stormy Daniels in 2007 in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 954 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, even if we get a law to make Robert Mueller unfireable, President Trump could trample all over it.

In the interview, sports journalist Mary Pilon tells the story of Olympic sailor Kevin Hall’s struggle with the Truman Show delusion (where someone believes he or she is the focus of a reality TV program). Pilon’s new book is The Kevin Show: An Olympic Athlete’s Battle With Mental Illness.

In the Spiel, Stormy Daniels might win the right to talk. But can her story trouble Trump’s presidency, or would it just be tabloid fodder?

