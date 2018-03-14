This Is How Rex Tillerson Blew It

The Rogue at State
How Rex Tillerson botched the one thing he could have done to improve the State Department and please Trump.
Listen to Episode 949 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Well, it’s a tough day to be Fox News.
On today’s Gist, a closer look at the Department of State. It’s not that Rex Tillerson was wrong to want to reform how we do diplomacy—it’s that he utterly failed to deliver. Tom Hill, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, says the U.S. approach to international relations is antiquated and the diplomatic corps is bloated. Tillerson had a mandate to rethink our State Department. He blew it.
In the Spiel, why the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District was not so special.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist