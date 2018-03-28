 North Korea expert Bruce Bechtol on what it would take to denuclearize the peninsula.

The World Would Rather North Koreans Not Have Nuclear Weapons. But What’s in It for Them?

March 28 2018 8:14 PM

Know Thy Enemy

If Trump wants to persuade North Koreans to abandon their nukes, he has to think like they do.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the Korean People’s Army.

On The Gist, Sean Hannity doesn’t like this podcast.

In the interview, Korea expert Bruce Bechtol tells us what might be going on in Kim Jong-un’s mind and how to set it on denuclearization.

In the Spiel, president Trump might be acting tough on Russia, but he doesn’t get what the big deal is.

