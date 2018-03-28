The World Would Rather North Koreans Not Have Nuclear Weapons. But What’s in It for Them?

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 959 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, Sean Hannity doesn’t like this podcast.

In the interview, Korea expert Bruce Bechtol tells us what might be going on in Kim Jong-un’s mind and how to set it on denuclearization.

In the Spiel, president Trump might be acting tough on Russia, but he doesn’t get what the big deal is.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.