 New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu on racism, the Democratic Party, and his efforts to remove Confederate monuments.

For New Orleans’ Mayor, Taking Confederate Statues Down Was Step One.

March 22 2018 9:01 PM

As Statues Fall, Racism Stays

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on dog whistles, Confederate monuments, and besting the likes of David Duke.

resized-Getty-New-Orleans-Confederate-monument
A New Orleans city worker measures the Jefferson Davis monument on May 4, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 955 of Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, what to make of yet another round of White House reshuffling.

As mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has used his office to take down four of the city’s Confederate monuments. His new book reckons with race relations in his city, the South, and the country. Landrieu’s book is In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History.

In the Spiel, semantics, sexuality, and Cynthia Nixon.

