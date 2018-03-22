For New Orleans’ Mayor, Taking Confederate Statues Down Was Step One.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On The Gist, what to make of yet another round of White House reshuffling.

As mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has used his office to take down four of the city’s Confederate monuments. His new book reckons with race relations in his city, the South, and the country. Landrieu’s book is In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History.

In the Spiel, semantics, sexuality, and Cynthia Nixon.

