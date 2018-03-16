It’s the Year of the Moon Landing. What Songs Dominated the Pop Charts?  

Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, “meddling” is too weak a word to describe what Russia did during in the U.S. election.

In the interview, Chris Molanphy walks us through the No. 1 hits of 1969, the year flower power and psychedelic pop went fully mainstream. Chris is the host of Slate’s Hit Parade.

In the Spiel, our Congress members represent way too many constituents—700,000 on average—to stay in touch with their needs.

