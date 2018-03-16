 Music expert Chris Molanphy (of Slate’s Hit Parade) talks No. 1 hits of the year 1969.

It’s the Year of the Moon Landing. What Songs Dominated the Pop Charts?  

March 16 2018 9:44 PM

The Year Groove Went Mainstream

Closing out the decade, 1969 sent the sound of flower power and psychedelic pop to the top of the charts.

Getty-Hair-musical-1969
A picture taken on April 22, 1969, in Paris during a rehearsal of the musical adapted from the Broadway production Hair.

Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, “meddling” is too weak a word to describe what Russia did during in the U.S. election.

In the interview, Chris Molanphy walks us through the No. 1 hits of 1969, the year flower power and psychedelic pop went fully mainstream. Chris is the host of Slate’s Hit Parade.

In the Spiel, our Congress members represent way too many constituents—700,000 on average—to stay in touch with their needs.

