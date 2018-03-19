Is a Cancer Threat Lurking in Your Wallet?

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday’s Gist, we’re nixing the Spiel to go on a Slate Podcasts retreat! Shouldn’t the White House staff have their own officewide retreat day?

Plus, Maria Konnikova considers receipt paper toxicity: Is it BS? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.

