Kellyanne Conway Probably Didn’t Know She Was Violating the Hatch Act. That’s the Problem.

March 8 2018 9:04 PM

No Rules for the Wicked

Kellyanne Conway’s violation of the Hatch Act isn’t calamitous, but it’s one of countless trespasses by the Trump team.

Kellyanne Conway participates in a discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Feb. 23.

On The Gist, it’s a Jon Favreau–flavored mash-up: Swing Wars.

In the interview, the walls cave in, the props catch fire, the actors stammer and forget … and it’s all part of the plan. Kevin McCollum, one of the producers of Broadway’s longest-running play, tells Mike how The Play That Goes Wrong makes audiences laugh.

In the Spiel: By breaking them, at least the Trump administration is making us bone up on obscure but important rules.

