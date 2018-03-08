Kellyanne Conway Probably Didn’t Know She Was Violating the Hatch Act. That’s the Problem.

No Rules for the Wicked
Kellyanne Conway’s violation of the Hatch Act isn’t calamitous, but it’s one of countless trespasses by the Trump team.
On The Gist, it’s a Jon Favreau–flavored mash-up: Swing Wars.
In the interview, the walls cave in, the props catch fire, the actors stammer and forget … and it’s all part of the plan. Kevin McCollum, one of the producers of Broadway’s longest-running play, tells Mike how The Play That Goes Wrong makes audiences laugh.
In the Spiel: By breaking them, at least the Trump administration is making us bone up on obscure but important rules.
