Kellyanne Conway Probably Didn’t Know She Was Violating the Hatch Act. That’s the Problem.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 945 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, it’s a Jon Favreau–flavored mash-up: Swing Wars.

In the interview, the walls cave in, the props catch fire, the actors stammer and forget … and it’s all part of the plan. Kevin McCollum, one of the producers of Broadway’s longest-running play, tells Mike how The Play That Goes Wrong makes audiences laugh.

In the Spiel: By breaking them, at least the Trump administration is making us bone up on obscure but important rules.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.