Which American President Was the Biggest Stud?

Hot or Not: Presidents’ Edition
We’re talking looks, physique, and charisma.
On The Gist, the Trump administration walks back a line about U.S. trade with Canada.
And which American president was the studliest? Kate and J.D. Dobson are out with a book that considers Ulysses S. Grant’s quiet charisma, Franklin Pierce’s youthful charm, and the distinguished eyebrows of a certain Warren G. Harding. The Dobsons are the authors of Hottest Heads of State, Volume 1: The American Presidents.
In the Spiel, the world’s greatest toy store goes down.
