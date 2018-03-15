 Kate and J.D. Dobson on their book, Hottest Heads of State, Volume 1: The American Presidents.

Which American President Was the Biggest Stud?

Which American President Was the Biggest Stud?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 15 2018 7:57 PM

Hot or Not: Presidents’ Edition

We’re talking looks, physique, and charisma.

180315-thegist-hottestheads
Hottest Heads of State, Volume One: The American Presidents

Holt Paperbacks

Listen to Episode 950 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, the Trump administration walks back a line about U.S. trade with Canada.

And which American president was the studliest? Kate and J.D. Dobson are out with a book that considers Ulysses S. Grant’s quiet charisma, Franklin Pierce’s youthful charm, and the distinguished eyebrows of a certain Warren G. Harding. The Dobsons are the authors of Hottest Heads of State, Volume 1: The American Presidents.

In the Spiel, the world’s greatest toy store goes down.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.