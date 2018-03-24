 Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the showrunners behind FX’s The Americans, on their show’s sixth and final season.

To Make Soviet Protagonists Likable, Just Pretend They’re CIA

To Make Soviet Protagonists Likable, Just Pretend They’re CIA

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 24 2018 12:54 AM

Spies Are People Too      

The showrunners behind The Americans on what makes their Soviet protagonists deep, flawed, and heroic. 

FX-The-Americans
The Americans’ Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) embrace.

FX Networks

Listen to Episode 956 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On The Gist, Donald Trump’s presidency brings race relations, at best, to a standstill. Case in point: the police shooting in Sacramento, California.

The Americans is back for its final season next week. Showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg talk about their research into ruthless Soviet tactics, their obsession over historical detail, and why these spies are the good guys.   

In the Spiel, what sound does a giraffe make? Also: It’s time for the Lobstar of the Antentwig.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.