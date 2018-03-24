To Make Soviet Protagonists Likable, Just Pretend They’re CIA

FX Networks

On The Gist, Donald Trump’s presidency brings race relations, at best, to a standstill. Case in point: the police shooting in Sacramento, California.

The Americans is back for its final season next week. Showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg talk about their research into ruthless Soviet tactics, their obsession over historical detail, and why these spies are the good guys.

In the Spiel, what sound does a giraffe make? Also: It’s time for the Lobstar of the Antentwig.

