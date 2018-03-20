 Harvard’s Cass Sunstein on his book about the United States, democracy, and Trump’s authoritarian streak.

President Trump Made Authoritarian Values Look Normal. Could It Last?

President Trump Made Authoritarian Values Look Normal. Could It Last?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 20 2018 9:07 PM

Will Democracy Survive Trump?

Cass Sunstein had big thinkers write about the question, and they weren’t all optimistic.

Getty-resized-White-House-presidential-seal
The presidential seal is seen on a podium on the south lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 20.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 953 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, before Donald Trump’s headline-hogging presidency, things like bridge collapses made news for more than a few days.

In the interview, Cass Sunstein’s new book asks if the U.S. is fundamentally immune to authoritarianism, or whether president Trump has proved the opposite. His new book—Can It Happen Here?: Authoritarianism in America—puts the question to more than a dozen leading writers.

In the Spiel, Betsy DeVos is totally incompetent, but at least that’s made obvious every time she speaks.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.