President Trump Made Authoritarian Values Look Normal. Could It Last?

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 953 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, before Donald Trump’s headline-hogging presidency, things like bridge collapses made news for more than a few days.

In the interview, Cass Sunstein’s new book asks if the U.S. is fundamentally immune to authoritarianism, or whether president Trump has proved the opposite. His new book—Can It Happen Here?: Authoritarianism in America—puts the question to more than a dozen leading writers.

In the Spiel, Betsy DeVos is totally incompetent, but at least that’s made obvious every time she speaks.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.