The Chinatown Bank That Paid Big for the 2008 Financial Crisis

Courtesy of the film Abacus

Listen to Episode 943 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, Lego business is hurting.

In Steve James’ latest documentary, the bank is the good guy. New York’s district attorney brought charges against a Chinatown-based bank after the 2008 financial crisis, even though the bank had little to do with subprime mortgages. James is the director of the Oscar-nominated Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.

In the Spiel, the unpersuasive handwringing over putting Sam Nunberg on live TV.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.