The Chinatown Bank That Paid Big for the 2008 Financial Crisis

The Scapegoat in Chinatown
How did a small, family run bank in New York wind up in court after the 2008 financial crisis? An Oscar-nominated documentary tells the story.
On The Gist, Lego business is hurting.
In Steve James’ latest documentary, the bank is the good guy. New York’s district attorney brought charges against a Chinatown-based bank after the 2008 financial crisis, even though the bank had little to do with subprime mortgages. James is the director of the Oscar-nominated Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.
In the Spiel, the unpersuasive handwringing over putting Sam Nunberg on live TV.
