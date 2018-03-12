 Bryan Fogel’s Oscar-winning documentary, Icarus.

How an American Cycling Enthusiast Helped Blow the Lid Off Russia’s Doping Scam

March 12 2018 6:24 PM

Russian Doping, Revisited

We dip into the archives for our interview with Bryan Fogel about his documentary, Icarus. The film just won an Academy Award.

180312-thegist-putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin with ice hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk outside Moscow on Jan. 31.

Grigory Dukor/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 947 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, is it OK to ape a Russian accent when saying Russian names?

And we revisit an interview with filmmaker Bryan Fogel, whose documentary, Icarus, recently won an Academy Award.

In the Spiel, a short conversation with author Steven Pinker about the state of academia. Is it really doing that badly?

