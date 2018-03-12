How an American Cycling Enthusiast Helped Blow the Lid Off Russia’s Doping Scam

Grigory Dukor/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 947 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, is it OK to ape a Russian accent when saying Russian names?

And we revisit an interview with filmmaker Bryan Fogel, whose documentary, Icarus, recently won an Academy Award.

In the Spiel, a short conversation with author Steven Pinker about the state of academia. Is it really doing that badly?

