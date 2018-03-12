How an American Cycling Enthusiast Helped Blow the Lid Off Russia’s Doping Scam

Russian Doping, Revisited
We dip into the archives for our interview with Bryan Fogel about his documentary, Icarus. The film just won an Academy Award.
On The Gist, is it OK to ape a Russian accent when saying Russian names?
And we revisit an interview with filmmaker Bryan Fogel, whose documentary, Icarus, recently won an Academy Award.
In the Spiel, a short conversation with author Steven Pinker about the state of academia. Is it really doing that badly?
