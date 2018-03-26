 Art reporter Mary Lane on the Gurlitt collection looted under Nazi Germany’s auspices.

The Stolen Art Collection Meant for the Museum of Hitler’s Dreams

March 26 2018 9:24 PM

Hitler’s Art Dealer

Hildebrand Gurlitt’s looted collection is open to the public, and museums are downplaying its sketchy history.

Getty-resized-Gurlitt-collection-art-museum
A visitor looks at an object during an exhibition preview of Gurlitt’s art collection on Nov. 2 in Bonn, Germany.

Ralf Juergens/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 957 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, “affair” is too rich a word to describe anything Donald Trump is emotionally capable of.

In the interview, arts reporter Mary M. Lane tells us about the art collection looted by Hitler’s art dealer, inherited by that dealer’s son, and finally confiscated by the German government.

In the Spiel, a survey of Republican bloviating on Sunday’s news shows.

