The Stolen Art Collection Meant for the Museum of Hitler’s Dreams

On The Gist, “affair” is too rich a word to describe anything Donald Trump is emotionally capable of.

In the interview, arts reporter Mary M. Lane tells us about the art collection looted by Hitler’s art dealer, inherited by that dealer’s son, and finally confiscated by the German government.

In the Spiel, a survey of Republican bloviating on Sunday’s news shows.

