 Aparna Nancherla on stand-up comedy, puns, and her Netflix special.

What’s Even Dorkier Than Puns? Talking About How They Work.

What’s Even Dorkier Than Puns? Talking About How They Work.

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
March 30 2018 9:43 PM

In Defense of the Pun

Comedian Aparna Nancherla goes for wordplay, even if it gets a groan.

Getty-resized-Aparna-Nancherla
Comedian Aparna Nancherla performs on May 22, 2016, in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Listen to Episode 961 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On The Gist, Good Friday is actually pretty great, from a cosmic perspective.

In the interview, Aparna Nancherla tells us how to go from introverted kid (“my mom was very afraid of how unassertive I was”) to making it in comedy.

In the Spiel, a deep dive into the world of acronyms.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.