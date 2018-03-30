What’s Even Dorkier Than Puns? Talking About How They Work.

In Defense of the Pun
Comedian Aparna Nancherla goes for wordplay, even if it gets a groan.
Listen to Episode 961 of Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Good Friday is actually pretty great, from a cosmic perspective.
In the interview, Aparna Nancherla tells us how to go from introverted kid (“my mom was very afraid of how unassertive I was”) to making it in comedy.
In the Spiel, a deep dive into the world of acronyms.
