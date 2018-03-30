What’s Even Dorkier Than Puns? Talking About How They Work.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

On The Gist, Good Friday is actually pretty great, from a cosmic perspective.

In the interview, Aparna Nancherla tells us how to go from introverted kid (“my mom was very afraid of how unassertive I was”) to making it in comedy.

In the Spiel, a deep dive into the world of acronyms.

