No, the USDA Can’t Compete With Blue Apron

On The Gist, on the White House budget’s effort to replace half of food-stamp funding with crappy meal boxes.

How do you fix one of the most gerrymandered states in the country? It helps to have a tireless amateur mapmaker in your ranks. Mike talks to Amanda Holt, who spurred Pennsylvania to redraw its legislative districts in 2013 and is closely watching the state’s ongoing court battle over its congressional districts.

In the Spiel, the American intelligence community still has to convince the White House that Russia’s up to no good.

