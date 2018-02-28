I Applied Dana Loesch’s Media Criticism to Her Own Radio Show. It Did Not Go Well.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Quick, who’s the Federal Reserve chairman? If you can’t remember, take heart: Our minds are filled to capacity with the flotsam and jetsam of the Trump White House.

On The Gist, are you as virtuous as you think? Likely not. Christian Miller delved into social science research to find out if we tend to misjudge the strength of our own moral fiber. Miller’s book is The Character Gap: How Good Are We?

In the Spiel, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch has a hard time living up to her own media criticism.

