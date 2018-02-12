 The constancy of the Trump White House scandals.

Does Chaos Count as a Political Skill?

Feb. 12 2018 9:04 PM

Don’t Call It a White House Shake-Up

This is the Trump administration at rest. Chaos is its equilibrium.

180212-thegist-kelly
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly at the White House on Monday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 928 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On Monday’s Gist, we get metaphysical. The White House is always in chaos. But can chaos be a permanent condition?

Maria Konnikova returns to play our favorite game and answer the question: Does an athletic uniform’s color affect the athlete’s performance? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, why Norway is a Winter Olympics marvel.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.