Does Chaos Count as a Political Skill?

On Monday’s Gist, we get metaphysical. The White House is always in chaos. But can chaos be a permanent condition?

Maria Konnikova returns to play our favorite game and answer the question: Does an athletic uniform’s color affect the athlete’s performance? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, why Norway is a Winter Olympics marvel.

