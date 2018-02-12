Does Chaos Count as a Political Skill?

Don’t Call It a White House Shake-Up
This is the Trump administration at rest. Chaos is its equilibrium.
Listen to Episode 928 of Slate’s The Gist:
On Monday’s Gist, we get metaphysical. The White House is always in chaos. But can chaos be a permanent condition?
Maria Konnikova returns to play our favorite game and answer the question: Does an athletic uniform’s color affect the athlete’s performance? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker is the author of The Confidence Game.
In the Spiel, why Norway is a Winter Olympics marvel.
