Trump Wants to Give Teachers Guns. That’s a Terrible Idea.

On The Gist, Trump boosted an empty idea at CPAC: arming teachers to stop mass shooters.

In the interview, Derek DelGaudio is the magician of our time. His one-man show, In & of Itself, questions identity in a political atmosphere that’s consumed by it.

In the Spiel, “unsubstantiated” stories about Trump’s lecherous behavior on the set of The Apprentice are obviously, completely, and sadly believable.

