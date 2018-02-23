 Teachers shouldn’t have guns, no matter what President Trump says.

Trump Wants to Give Teachers Guns. That’s a Terrible Idea.

Feb. 23 2018 6:24 PM

Don’t Fall for It

Arming educators is a recipe for disaster. It’s also an utterly unserious proposal.

AFP_1105Q0
President Donald Trump speaks during CPAC at National Harbor in Maryland on Friday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 936 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, Trump boosted an empty idea at CPAC: arming teachers to stop mass shooters.

In the interview, Derek DelGaudio is the magician of our time. His one-man show, In & of Itself, questions identity in a political atmosphere that’s consumed by it.

In the Spiel, “unsubstantiated” stories about Trump’s lecherous behavior on the set of The Apprentice are obviously, completely, and sadly believable.  

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.