Is Universal Basic Income a Bust? A 27-Year-Old Mayor Wants to Find Out.

Feb. 20 2018 9:12 PM

Free Money City

Once bankrupt, Stockton, California, will soon test the effects of universal basic income.

A pedestrian walks by the vacant Bank of Stockton on June 27, 2012, in Stockton, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, Team USA’s low medal count would be a bummer if these Winter Olympics weren’t so goofy. 

In the interview, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs didn’t campaign on universal basic income, but he’s bringing it to his city. Later this year, some residents will start getting $500 a month.

In the Spiel, conservative commentators have it plain wrong when it comes to gun control.

