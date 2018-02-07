 Steve Coll on his new book about the C.I.A.’s efforts in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Yes, Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism. Let’s Get Specific.

Feb. 7 2018 7:47 PM

The Longest War Is Lost

Steve Coll paints a bleak picture of America’s military involvement in Afghanistan. Pakistan has a lot to do with it.

An Afghan soldier fires an artillery shell during an anti-Taliban operation in Farah province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 28.

Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images

Trump wants a parade.

On The Gist, America's longest war, in Afghanistan, rumbles on under a third U.S. president. There is still no exit plan. Steve Coll’s new book explores the covert side of America’s campaign in Afghanistan and the secretive Pakistani intelligence wing lending support to the Taliban. Coll's book is Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

In the Spiel, considering Christopher Steele and Carter Page.

