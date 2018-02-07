Yes, Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism. Let’s Get Specific.

The Longest War Is Lost
Steve Coll paints a bleak picture of America’s military involvement in Afghanistan. Pakistan has a lot to do with it.
On The Gist, America's longest war, in Afghanistan, rumbles on under a third U.S. president. There is still no exit plan. Steve Coll’s new book explores the covert side of America’s campaign in Afghanistan and the secretive Pakistani intelligence wing lending support to the Taliban. Coll's book is Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
