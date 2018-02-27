And You Thought Congress Was Clueless

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Hang on to your skirts: Clueless co-star Stacey Dash is running for Congress.

On The Gist, returning champion Maria Konnikova is back to sum up the social science on poker tells: Are they BS? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, we should acknowledge our progress.

