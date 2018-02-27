 Stacey Dash has to have a better movie credit than Clueless.

And You Thought Congress Was Clueless

Feb. 27 2018 8:17 PM

The Abbreviated Highlight Reel of Stacey Dash

Today, in “Congressional Candidates Who Cannot Possibly Win.”

Stacey Dash at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 5, 2016.

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to Episode 938 of Slate’s The Gist:

Hang on to your skirts: Clueless co-star Stacey Dash is running for Congress.

On The Gist, returning champion Maria Konnikova is back to sum up the social science on poker tells: Are they BS? Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, we should acknowledge our progress.

