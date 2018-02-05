Everybody Loves Raymond’s Creator Loves Food Even More

Phil Rosenthal Eats the World
The TV writer’s food obsession started with chopped-up garlic.
Listen to Episode 923 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
On The Gist: Dow goes down, Trump gets mad.
In the interview, comedian Phil Rosenthal went to six cities across the globe to eat everything they had to offer and put it on Netflix. He tells Mike about his new show, Somebody Feed Phil, and the creative angst behind the sitcom that put him on the map: Everybody Loves Raymond.
In the Spiel, Justin Timberlake didn’t bring sexy back thanks to white privilege alone.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist