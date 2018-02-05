 Phil Rosenthal on his new Netflix show and the creative angst behind Everybody Loves Raymond.

Everybody Loves Raymond’s Creator Loves Food Even More

Feb. 5 2018

Phil Rosenthal Eats the World

The TV writer’s food obsession started with chopped-up garlic.

Phil Rosenthal digs in.

On The Gist: Dow goes down, Trump gets mad.

In the interview, comedian Phil Rosenthal went to six cities across the globe to eat everything they had to offer and put it on Netflix. He tells Mike about his new show, Somebody Feed Phil, and the creative angst behind the sitcom that put him on the map: Everybody Loves Raymond.

In the Spiel, Justin Timberlake didn’t bring sexy back thanks to white privilege alone.

